SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Now Covered by Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 109.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 285,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

