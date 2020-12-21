Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 98,409 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.95 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

