Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,957 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Carter’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 113,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 34.7% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

