Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $706,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $18,008,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.8% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,228 shares of company stock worth $3,163,377 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

