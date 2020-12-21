Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 158,694 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

