Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 13,196 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 760,665 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

