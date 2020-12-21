Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of SQ opened at $235.45 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $237.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

