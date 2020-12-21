Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $278,052.46 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 72,500 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,033,850.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

SPRO opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

