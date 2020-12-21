SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 44.1% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $52,828.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

