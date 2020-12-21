Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 414.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

