Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SFST. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 in the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,046. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

