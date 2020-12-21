Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

