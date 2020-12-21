SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.