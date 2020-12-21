Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 741,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 113,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

