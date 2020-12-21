Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.