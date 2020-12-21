Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 434.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 81.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

