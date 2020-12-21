Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTBDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

WTBDY opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

