SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132,518.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $132,518.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000185 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

