Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $149.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

