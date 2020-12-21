Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRRA. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

