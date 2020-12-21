Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

