SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. SHIELD has a total market cap of $111,718.78 and approximately $51.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $617.59 or 0.02660995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00459609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.01379496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00633470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00294733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00073885 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

