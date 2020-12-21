SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SHSP stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $2,687,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

