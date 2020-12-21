Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) vs. Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) Financial Review

Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commodore Applied Technologies and Sharps Compliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Compliance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sharps Compliance has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.92%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Sharps Compliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $51.15 million 3.11 $2.27 million $0.14 68.86

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance 4.43% 8.11% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commodore Applied Technologies Company Profile

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Inhaler Disposal to collect, transport, and destroy used pharmaceutical inhalers; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems to collect, transport, and recycle light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and government agencies, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

