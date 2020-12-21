ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.