Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Get Serco Group plc (SRP.L) alerts:

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Thursday. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.