Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,726 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. BidaskClub upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $176.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

