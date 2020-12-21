Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,290 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of BKH opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

