Sei Investments Co. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

