Sei Investments Co. Buys 696 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,951 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $521.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

