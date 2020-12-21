Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,849 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

NYSE FRC opened at $135.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

