Scorum Coins Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $204,057.86 and $4,686.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00141345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00754771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00166027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00113939 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.