Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $4,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,072,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,314,824 shares of company stock worth $85,478,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

