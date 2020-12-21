Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

