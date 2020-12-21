Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4,617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 91.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE BHE opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.