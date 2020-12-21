Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

