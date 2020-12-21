Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,924 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

FR stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

