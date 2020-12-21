Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $81.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.