Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of PRPB stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

