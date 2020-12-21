Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Shares of PRPB stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.53.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Profile
Further Reading: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.