ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $54,851.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $472,089. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

