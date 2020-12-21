Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$35.56 on Monday. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.85.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

