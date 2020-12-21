Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 690 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a market cap of £851.34 million and a PE ratio of 57.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 582.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.43. Sanne Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.50 ($9.67).

In other news, insider Yves Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

