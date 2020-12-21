Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director Sells $132,700.00 in Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 126,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.