Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

