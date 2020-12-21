Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

INTC stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Intel by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 103,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $7,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

