Safran’s (SAFRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

