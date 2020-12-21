Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

