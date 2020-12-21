Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GoldMining (TSE:GOL)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOL) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GoldMining (TSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other GoldMining news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,460.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $162,850.

