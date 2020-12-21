Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 7,148,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,049. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

