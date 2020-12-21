Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $237.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,509 shares of company stock valued at $77,221,350. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Roku by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $347.89. 60,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,117,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -303.37 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $352.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

